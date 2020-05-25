405 Coronavirus Cases Take Gujarat Tally to 14,468, State Records 30 More Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 14,468 on Monday with the addition of 405 new infections, while 30 more patients succumbed to the disease - 25 of them in Ahmedabad - taking the toll to 888, the health department said.







Ahmedabad, the district worst hit by coronavirus in Gujarat, alone reported 310 positive cases and 25 deaths on Monday, it said.







With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 10,590 and the death toll to 722.







Surat reported 31 new cases, Vadodara 18 and Sabarkantha 12, out of 20 districts where fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours.







Surat and Vadodara districts have so far reported 1,351 and 854 coronavirus cases, respectively.







Apart from 25 fatalities in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar reported death of three COVID-19 patients, while one patient each succumbed in Anand and Surat, the department said.







Out of the 30 COVID-19 patients who died on Monday, 22 suffered from comorbidities (pre-existing illnesses) or were in high-risk category, while coronavirus was the primary cause of death of the other eight persons, it said.







Gujarat also reported recovery of 224 more coronavirus patients, taking the total number of discharged people in the state to 6,636, the department said.







The state now has 6,944 active cases. The number of patients in critical condition and on ventilator crossed the 100-mark and rose to 109 on Monday.







The condition of the other 6,835 COVID-19 patients is stable, the health department said.







Gujarat has so far tested 1,86,361 samples for coronavirus, it said.







Among other districts that have reported high number of COVID-19 cases so far are Gandhinagar (225), Bhavnagar (117), Mehsana (102), Aravalli (99), Banaskantha (99), Anand (93), Rajkot (93) and Sabarkantha (89), among others.







Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 14,468, new cases: 405, deaths: 888, discharged: 6,636, active cases: 6,944; people tested so far: 1,86,361.