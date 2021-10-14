41 Districts in Uttar Pradesh Are Now Covid-19 Free, Recovery Rate Over 98.8%

The 41 districts of Uttar Pradesh have become free of Coronavirus with active as well as fresh Covid-19 cases declining to zero. The drop in fresh and active cases in these districts including Amroha, Ayodhya, Bijnor, Hapur, Sultanpur and Unnao indicates complete elimination of coronavirus from over 54 per cent of the State.

In what comes as another relief, none of the 75 districts in UP has reported fresh cases of coronavirus infection in double-digits lately. Indicating signs that the virus infection is receding, as many as 67 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The active covid caseload which was at a high of 3,10,783 in April, has been reduced to 135 now, whereas Kerala and Maharashtra account for a heavy active caseload of 97,694 and nearly 30,000, respectively.

The transmission levels in the State have been brought down by restricting the fresh cases below 50 for over two consecutive months.

Out of over 1.71 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours, only 14 tested positive. In the same period, another 15 patients also recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of over 16,86,976 people so far.

Proactive measures such as the aggressive ‘trace, test & treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial corona curfew to eradicate the pandemic, the UP government is reaching the last mile to curb the spread, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to lower than 0.01 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh has tested the maximum number of samples so far — over 8.09 crore — followed by Maharashtra’s 6 crores. Over 17 per cent of UP’s population eligible for Covid-19 vaccination has taken both doses of the vaccine so far. UP has administered over 11.75 crore vaccine doses so far.

The State has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 62 per cent of the eligible adult population.

