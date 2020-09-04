41 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Nagaland, Tally 4,107

Kohima: At least 41 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Friday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 4,107, state health minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Thirty-seven patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following their recovery — 25 in Kohima, eight in Dimapur, three in Zunheboto and one in Wokha.

“Of the 950 samples tested for the disease, 41 reported positive 23 in Dimapur, 17 in Kohima and one in Phek. Our medical team is taking all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus,” Phom said. Nagaland currently has 736 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,351 people have recovered so far. Ten people have succumbed to the infection, and as many migrated to other states, a health department official said.

The recovery rate currently stands at 81.59 per cent. The state had registered its first coronavirus case on May 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor