Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

41 Pakistani Nationals Leave for Home Via Wagah-Attari Crossing

The Pakistani nationals came to India on pilgrimage and medical visas and were stuck in Agra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
41 Pakistani Nationals Leave for Home Via Wagah-Attari Crossing
Samjhauta Express train arrives at Atari Shyam Singh railway station, in Amritsar district, Thursday, Aug 08, 2019. Pakistan stopped Samjhauta Express on their side at Wagah border today citing security concerns. The passengers were stranded briefly before Indian crew members and guard escorted the train back to Attari. (PTI Photo) (Representational image)

Amritsar: Forty-one Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India following closure of border points in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, left for their home country on Thursday via the Wagah-Attari crossing.

The Pakistani nationals came to India on pilgrimage and medical visas and were stuck in Agra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. "Forty-one Pakistani nationals were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday," a spokesperson in the Pakistan High Commission said.

India closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of international passenger flights last month to limit the spread of coronavirus. "The High Commission closely followed up and coordinated with the Indian side as well as the relevant stakeholders in Islamabad for early repatriation of the Pakistanis," the official said.

In a statement, the High Commission said it continues to accord singular priority to safe and smooth return of all Pakistanis stranded across India "in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of the Foreign Office".

Government sources on Wednesday said India is facilitating return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals to their home country. The Ministry of External Affairs has been helping a number of foreign missions to evacuate their citizens stranded in India after it closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of passenger flights as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +60,503

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,516
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres