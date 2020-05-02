41 People From a Single Building in Delhi’s Kapashera Test Positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Forty one people residing in one single building in Delhi's Kapashera have tested positive for Covid-19. The building is in Theke Wali Gali near the district collector’s office in Kapashera and was sealed after one person contracted the respiratory disease.

One resident, who had been complaining of respiratory problems, had tested positive for the virus on April 18, after which other residents underwent tests. Of the total samples, the results of 67 people arrived on Saturday of which 41 people tested positive. The authorites had sealed the area and collected samples of 175 people living in the area after the first case emerged.

The building is in Theke Wali Gali near the district collector’s office and was sealed after one person contracted the infection, stated the Office of DM Delhi South-West, reported news agency ANI.

"Keeping in mind the high density of population in this particular building, the district administration took the proactive decision of sealing and containing the building on April 19," an official said.

The guidelines mandate sealing an area when minimum three cases have been reported.

Samples were collected of all residents in the building and sent to the National institute of Biologicals (NIB) in Noida. "Out of total samples collected from the building, some reports have come on Saturday and 41 have tested positive for COVID-19," the official said.

Last month, a private secretary of southwest District Magistrate Rahul Singh had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the DM to go into self-isolation.

Delhi is among the worst-hit states with 3,738 cases and 61 COVID-19-linked deaths. On Friday, it recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61.

