41-year-old Man Travelling from Malaysia Declared Dead after His Flight Lands in Amritsar
According to the deceased Hukam Singh's family, he had suffered a sudden chest pain and airport authorities were asked to keep an ambulance ready upon landing.
The body will be sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death. (Image Source: AFP)
Amritsar: A 41-year-old Punjab native, returning to Amritsar from Malaysia, was declared dead after his flight landed here, officials said on Sunday.
Hukam Singh's flight reached here late on Saturday night. Singh belonged to Gande village of Gurdaspur district.
Amritsar's civil surgeon Parbdeep Kaur Johal said Singh's body has been kept in the government hospital here. It will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, she said.
Dr Johal said immediately after landing of the flight, the passenger was shifted to a hospital near the airport, where doctors declared him "brought dead".
The exact cause of his death will be known only after the postmortem, she added.
According to the family of the deceased, during travel in the flight, Singh is believed to have suffered a sudden chest pain and subsequently a message was conveyed to the international airport authorities here and an ambulance was kept ready before the flight landed.
Immediately after the flight landed, the family members shifted him in an ambulance to a private hospital near the airport where Singh was declared "brought dead".
