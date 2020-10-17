41-year-old Woman Lynched to Death, Her Husband Injured on Suspicion of Theft in Bengal, 4 Held

A group of people beat a 41-year-old woman to death and injured her husband in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on suspicion that they were thieves, police said on Saturday. Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident which happened at Chinepukur village under the jurisdiction of Kashipur police station on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's husband, Ali Hossein Molla, a total of 14 people beat him up with sticks and rods accusing him of stealing something from the house of one of them. When Ali protested, the accused persons who were his neighbours assaulted his wife, Sufia Bibi, till she fell unconscious.

Local people took the couple to a local primary health centre from where the woman was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. She was declared brought dead there, police said. An investigation was initiated after the complaint was lodged and the main accused along with three others were arrested, police said adding that efforts are on to nab the others named in the FIR.