4,192 Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai, Lowest One-day Rise in 37 Days

Mumbai reported 4,192 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the lowest one-day rise since more than a month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. It pushed the city's caseload to 6,44,699. With 82 fatalities, the death toll in the city due to the pandemic reached 13,072.

On March 23 the financial capital of the country had reported 3,513 infections, after which the cases climbed. As many as 5,650 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 5,66,051.

There are now 64,018 active cases, the BMC said. As many as 38,484 coronavirus tests were carried out, taking the tally to 53,80,473.

