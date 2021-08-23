42 FIRs Registered Against Narayan Rane’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra for BMC Polls

At least 42 police cases have been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra in the last four days for breaking COVID-19 rules. Holding public gatherings in Maharashtra is currently banned due to the prevalence of coronavirus even though the daily cases have been going down gradually. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra is mostly concentrated in Mumbai and nearby areas in view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls due early next year.

Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, started his yatra on Thursday from Mumbai by paying floral tributes at the Bal Thackeray Memorial. However, numerous FIRs have been registered against the organisers and BJP workers, though Rane has not been named, reported Indian Express.

The cases have been mostly registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 (refusing to comply with government rules) of the National Disaster Management Act. Section 135 (penalty for contravention of rule) of the Bombay Police Act has also been invoked in several of the FIRs.

Rane will travel hrough Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Sindhugarh, Ratnagiri districts in Konkan division. He was touring Konkan on Saturday.

Rane was made the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises last month in the cabinet reshuffle. Three other BJP leaders from Maharashtra - Bharatia Pawar, Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil - were also inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new look cabinet. All the four Union ministers will be involved in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

BJP is looking to dethrone the Shiv Sena from BMC which the regional party has been governing since the 1970s except for some time in the 1990s. BJP sees Rane, a former chief minister, as a key player to achieve its goals. Rane had left Shiv Sena in 2005, and joined Congress but switched to BJP two years ago in 2019.

