Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » India
1-min read

42 People Being Monitored in Nagaland for Novel Coronavirus

Allaying concern raised by opposition leader TR Zeliang in the Assembly, the minister said no confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in Nagaland so far.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
42 People Being Monitored in Nagaland for Novel Coronavirus
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

Kohima: Altogether 42 persons arriving in Nagaland from China and other countries, affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, are being monitored while seven of them have been kept in isolation at their homes, state health minister Pangnyu Phom said on Saturday.

Allaying concern raised by opposition leader TR Zeliang in the Assembly, the minister said no confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in Nagaland so far.

"Altogether 42 persons are being monitored twice a day as per standard protocol and review meetings are held regularly," he said.

The minister said a public health emergency operations centre has been operationalised since January 28 and the daily monitoring reports are being dispatched to the health and family welfare ministry.

District surveillance units and rapid response teams are on high alert, he said. Zeliang also urged the health minister to take all preventive measures as Nagaland is "vulnerable to outbreak of the novel coronavirus".

"We are easily accessible to China through Myanmar and clothes and edible items are imported from the neighbouring country," he said. The leader of opposition suggested screening of passengers entering the state through roads via Myanmar and Manipur from China.

The minister, however, said screening of passengers arriving at Dimapur airport is being done regularly since January 30.

"A total of 25 isolation beds in public hospitals has been identified and kept ready for suspected cases. The department has been working in close coordination with private hospitals in the state," Phom said.

Zeliang also said people fear that the virus could be transmitted through bulk of clothes being imported from China. The minister, however, said the virus cannot be spread through packages of clothes and parcels from China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram