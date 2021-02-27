42 Students of Punjab University Complain of Vomiting, Diarrhoea After Consuming Mess Food, Hospitalised

Forty Two students of the Punjab Technical University (PTU), Kapurthala, were hospitalised after eating food at the hostel mess on Thursday night. The students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, district health department officials said.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that as soon as the college authorities were informed about students falling sick, they were rushed to a local dispensary for first aid and then were shifted to Kapurthala civil hospital.

The students informed authorities that around 80 students consumed mess food and most of them are suffering from food poisoning. PTU registrar Sandeep Kazal told HT that only 28 students were hospitalised and the rest have been treated.

Kazal added that the university has requested the civil hospital to depute one or two doctors on campus in case any other student faces any complications.

Meanwhile, the food supply inspector Harjot Singh said a team had visited the hostel mess and found that the quality of food products was good but cleanliness wasn’t maintained in the mess. “We have issued a notice to the varsity to clean the mess within two days,” said Singh.

Kazal, meanwhile, stated that the mess was managed by a students’ committee and that the university has formed a committee headed by Dean Student Welfare (DSW) to probe the matter.