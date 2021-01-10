News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»42-year-old Arrested on Charges of Espionage in Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

42-year-old Arrested on Charges of Espionage in Rajasthan

Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose.

The accused, identified as Satyanarayan Paliwal, a resident of Lathi village in Jaisalmer, was picked up by police and interrogated by intelligence agencies

A special branch of Rajasthan has arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of spying for Pakistan, police said. The accused, identified as Satyanarayan Paliwal, a resident of Lathi village in Jaisalmer, was picked up by police and interrogated by intelligence agencies, they said. He was later arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (special branch), Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, police said.

Paliwal was in touch with Pakistani intelligence agency and was sharing information related to the Indian Army through social media, Additional Director General (intelligence) Umesh Mishra said. Some documents related to the Indian Army were also recovered from his mobile phone, he said, adding, that the accused was being interrogated.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...