42-Year-Old Delhi Man Trapped Inside Burning Car, Charred to Death
Ajay Gupta, a resident of Alipur, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in his Mahindra XUV 500 on Thursday night when the incident happened.
Image for representation (Image tweeted by ANI)
New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was charred to death as he failed to escape out of his moving SUV when it caught fire in Mahendra Park area in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.
Ajay Gupta, a resident of Alipur, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in his Mahindra XUV 500 on Thursday night when the incident happened, Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said.
When Gupta reached Mukarba Chowk, his vehicle caught fire when in motion, he said. Police were informed that a vehicle has caught fire and a man was trapped inside, he said.
Two fire tenders were rushed but the vehicle was completely burnt and and the fire was extinguished by the time the extinguishers reached the scene, a senior fire department officer said.
A fully charred body was pulled out of the SUV, police officials said. A Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the scene, police said. The report is awaited.
