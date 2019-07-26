Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

42-Year-Old Delhi Man Trapped Inside Burning Car, Charred to Death

Ajay Gupta, a resident of Alipur, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in his Mahindra XUV 500 on Thursday night when the incident happened.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
42-Year-Old Delhi Man Trapped Inside Burning Car, Charred to Death
Image for representation (Image tweeted by ANI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was charred to death as he failed to escape out of his moving SUV when it caught fire in Mahendra Park area in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Ajay Gupta, a resident of Alipur, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in his Mahindra XUV 500 on Thursday night when the incident happened, Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said.

When Gupta reached Mukarba Chowk, his vehicle caught fire when in motion, he said. Police were informed that a vehicle has caught fire and a man was trapped inside, he said.

Two fire tenders were rushed but the vehicle was completely burnt and and the fire was extinguished by the time the extinguishers reached the scene, a senior fire department officer said.

A fully charred body was pulled out of the SUV, police officials said. A Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the scene, police said. The report is awaited.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram