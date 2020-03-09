No Ration at Home, 42-Year-Old Man Dies of Hunger in Jharkhand's Bokaro; Babus Dispute Family's Claim

Bokaro: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered a probe into the death of a 42-year-old man in Bokaro, allegedly due to hunger.

The deceased has been identified as Bhookhal Ghasi. His family alleged that he died of hunger as no food was prepared in the house for the past some days because they had no rations.

Rekha Devi, wife of the deceased, said: "We didn't have anything to cook for the last few days."

However, the administration denied the claims of the family of the deceased. The authorities said that Ghasi died of illness and his family neither had a ration card nor an Ayushman card.

District Commissioner (DC) Bokaro Mukesh Kumar said: "Bhookhal was suffering from anaemia and was undergoing treatment. He used to work in Bengaluru and returned just six months ago due to illness. He died of illness not hunger."

Ghasi died on March 6 after which Giridih MLA Sudhir Kumar tweeted about his death. Soren then tweeted about it following which Additional Chief Secretary Arun Singh, the DC, SDO and the BDO met the family of the deceased.

