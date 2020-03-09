Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

No Ration at Home, 42-Year-Old Man Dies of Hunger in Jharkhand's Bokaro; Babus Dispute Family's Claim

The administration, however, denied the claims of the family of the deceased that he died of hunger. Authorities said that he died of illness and his family neither had a ration card nor an Ayushman card.

IANS

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Ration at Home, 42-Year-Old Man Dies of Hunger in Jharkhand's Bokaro; Babus Dispute Family's Claim
Image for representation

Bokaro: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered a probe into the death of a 42-year-old man in Bokaro, allegedly due to hunger.

The deceased has been identified as Bhookhal Ghasi. His family alleged that he died of hunger as no food was prepared in the house for the past some days because they had no rations.

Rekha Devi, wife of the deceased, said: "We didn't have anything to cook for the last few days."

However, the administration denied the claims of the family of the deceased. The authorities said that Ghasi died of illness and his family neither had a ration card nor an Ayushman card.

District Commissioner (DC) Bokaro Mukesh Kumar said: "Bhookhal was suffering from anaemia and was undergoing treatment. He used to work in Bengaluru and returned just six months ago due to illness. He died of illness not hunger."

Ghasi died on March 6 after which Giridih MLA Sudhir Kumar tweeted about his death. Soren then tweeted about it following which Additional Chief Secretary Arun Singh, the DC, SDO and the BDO met the family of the deceased.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram