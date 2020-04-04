Take the pledge to vote

42-Year-Old Gujarat Man Commits Suicide in Quarantine Over Family Feud

Vinod committed suicide by hanging himself on the top floor of his house. He is survived by his wife Manisha, 40, daughters Trishala, 10, Niharika, 5, and two-and-a-half-year-old son Aryan.

IANS

Updated:April 4, 2020, 7:34 AM IST
Gandhinagar: A 42-year-old man in Gujarat's Palanpur who was put under 14-day quarantine period has committed suicide, police said.

Vinodbhai Purushottambhai Chaurasia was put in quarantine on March 20. Police said his quarantine period ended on Friday and the coronavirus test reports were negative.

Police said he was troubled by family feuds and constant quarrelling within the family.

Chaurasia was involved in a transport business in Morbi district. His family was in Palanpur.

Due to the nationwide lockdown in view of COVID-19, he had returned to his home in Palanpur on March 20. The health authorities had put him under quarantine.

Vinod committed suicide by hanging himself on the top floor of his house. He is survived by his wife Manisha, 40, daughters Trishala, 10, Niharika, 5, and two-and-a-half-year-old son Aryan.

Police are investigating the matter. A case of accidental death has been registered.

