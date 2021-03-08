42,848 Armed Forces Personnel Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Till Date: MoS Defence

A total of 42,848 personnel of tri-services have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Indian Army have been 32,690 and the fatality rate stands at 0.24 per cent till date, Naik said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. There have been 6.554 and 3,604 COVID-positive cases in the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, respectively, he mentioned. Their fatality rate stands at 0.39 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively, he added. “As per the rules, no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to armed force personnel, while they are in service. However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits,” Naik stated.