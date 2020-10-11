43 New Cases Push Sikkim's COVID-19 Tally To 3,321

Gangtok, Oct 10: At least 43 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, pushing the tally in the Himalayan state to 3,321, an official said on Saturday. The death toll rose to 55 after a 71-year-old man succumbed to the infection, state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

East Sikkim registered 41 fresh cases, while South and West Sikkim recorded one each. The state now has 450 active cases, while 2,735 patients have recovered from the disease, he said, adding that 81 have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has conducted 52,682 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

