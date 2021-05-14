43-Year-Old Covid Positive Woman Dies Within 24 Hours of Rape By Bhopal Hospital Ward Boy

In a horrifying incident, a 43-year old Covid positive woman died within 24 hours of being raped by a ward boy at a government hospital in Bhopal.

The 43-year-old woman who was also a survivor of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy had been admitted to the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre almost a month back after contracting the deadly virus.

On April 6 the woman narrated her ordeal to a doctor at the hospital while identifying the ward boy who had raped her.

Her statement was recorded by the doctor and sent to the police following which the accused was arrested, reported India Today. However soon after the victim’s condition worsened and she was shifted to ventilator support and died on the evening of April 7.

The incident came to the limelight only after a month when an association, fighting for the rights of Bhopal gas tragedy victims, wrote to the chairman of a committee for medical rehabilitation of Bhopal gas tragedy victims asking about the deplorable condition of Covid wards at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre.

In a letter, the organization alleged that the kin of the 43-year-old victim was not informed about her sexual assault even after her death for over a month. The letter also mentioned that a 24-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Covid ward of the hospital, was also sexually molested by the same ward boy while he was on duty.

The case was further taken up by the DIG Bhopal (Urban) who assured that the hospital authority had cooperated and had informed the incident about the incident as soon as it came to their notice.

“After the incident, the police registered a case under sections of rape and arrested the accused within a few hours and produced him in court the next day from where he was sent to jail. The accused is still in jail and the police will use all the evidence in the case and present it firmly in court so that the victim’s family gets justice," he said.

The DIG also assured that no attempts have been made by the Bhopal Police to suppress or cover up the case.

However such cases of sexual assault on Covid victims have been reported from other states as well. An attendant at a government-run hospital in Rajkot city of Gujarat was arrested in the month of April for allegedly raping a 55-year-old patient.

