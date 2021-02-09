43-year-old Man Arrested for Rape and Murder of Kolkata Minor, Says Police

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the rape and killing of a girl in Kolkata’s Jorabagan area, police said. The accused, a native of Bihar’s Begusarai who worked at a shop in the area, has confessed to the crime along with a security guard who was arrested on Friday, a senior police officer claimed.

He was picked up by sleuth of the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department on Sunday afternoon and was grilled the entire night after which he admitted to the crime, the officer said. ”He has admitted being with the other accused and committing the crime together,” he said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, besides IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376(AB) that deals with punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age, the officer said. The victim, a resident of Sovabazar, was visiting her maternal uncle’s residence in Jorabagan on Wednesday and went missing in the evening, police said.

The next morning her body was found lying in a pool of blood on the staircase that led to the terrace of a multi-storied building in the locality, they said.