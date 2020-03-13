Take the pledge to vote

43-Yr-Old Malaysia Returnee Admitted to Govt Hospital in Indore for Suspected Coronavirus Infection

The man, who returned home from Malaysia, was suffering from cold and cough, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said.

PTI

March 13, 2020
43-Yr-Old Malaysia Returnee Admitted to Govt Hospital in Indore for Suspected Coronavirus Infection
Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic while travelling in a metro, in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far. (Image: PTI)

Indore: A 43-year-old man, who returned to India from Malaysia on Friday, was later in the day admitted to a government hospital here for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, said an official.

The man, who returned home from Malaysia, was suffering from cold and cough, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia said.

He was taken to a government hospital in the city and admitted in its isolation ward as a precautionary measure, Jadia said.

The man has been kept under supervision of a group of doctors, Jadia said.

His blood and swab samples have been sent to Bhopals All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for examination, the officer said.

Jadia said in the last 42 days, samples of 16 people from Indore have been sent for examination for suspected coronavirus infection.

So far, reports of 14 of them have been received and all of them came negative, he said.

Reports of the remaining two are awaited, Jadia said. No positive case of the novel coronavirus has been reported so far from Madhya Pradesh.

