431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani Migrants Given Indian Citizenship Since 2016, Govt Tells RS
Union Minister Nityanand Rai also said as per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: In total 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants were granted Indian nationality from 2016 to 2018, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
He also said in 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants were given citizenship till December 6.
The minister said provision for making online the citizenship data of migrants from minority communities namely Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians hailing from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was introduced in 2018.
"As per data available in the online system, 391 Afghani and 1,595 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship during the last three years (2016 to 2018). In 2019, 40 Afghani and 712 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship till December 6, 2019," Rai said.
He said as per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2016.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'