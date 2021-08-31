436 Out of 550 Trains Operate in NWR Zone, Local Trains to Resume Soon

Indian Railways, which is also considered as the lifeline of the country, had stopped train services with the announcement of lockdown in March, 2020 to break the Coronavirus chain. However, the Indian Railways played a vital role in supplying medicine and other important goods across the country during the lockdown period.

With Coronavirus cases decreasing across the country the Indian Railways has started several special passenger trains connecting important cities across the country. However, people have been demanding to resume the short route passenger trains since Indian Railways started operating special trains for long routes.

Prior to the announcement of the first lockdown, around 550 passenger trains were operating in the four divisions of North Western Railway including Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer. With relaxation in Covid-19 curfews across the country, the Indian Railways is again helping commuters travel from one place to another.

With decrease in Coronavirus cases and relaxation in Covid-19 restrictionws, Indian Railways has started 436 special trains out of 550 trains alone in the North Western Railway region. All 436 trains being operated in the North Western Railway region are long route trains and are special trains. Most of the trains being operated are Rajdhani, express and superfast trains.

The Indian Railways is yet to restart operating around 114 trains in the North Western Railway region. The Indian Railways recently announced that it would restart its short route trains once the Coronavirus situation comes under control.

According to senior officers of Indian Railways, both long and short route passenger trains are not being operated with the unlocking due to several reasons including some technical and track upgradation on the particular routes.

Travelling in trains has changed a lot after the unlocking. Now, it is mandatory for every train passenger to wear a mask and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour strictly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here