44 Injured in 'Tsunami Pool' Waves after Power Cut at Chinese Amusement Park
The power cut had damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people, including fractured ribs.
The Tsunami pool wave in a Chinese water theme park. (Image: Twitter/@SURFSlab)
Forty-four tourists have been injured after waves in a “tsunami pool” at an amusement park in northeast China grew “too big” due to a power outage, according to officials.
The incident took place at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in the city of Longjing, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, quoting an official statement as saying that five people were being treated in hospital for injuries, including fractured ribs. Doctors stated their condition to be stable.
According to SCMP, the Longjing city government had blamed a power cut for the accident.
Officials said the preliminary investigation had revealed that a power cut had “damaged electronic equipment in the tsunami pool control room, which led to the waves in the tsunami pool becoming too big and injuring people.”
The park had closed down the tsunami pool while an investigation was ongoing, they added.
A video clip of the incident published by online news outlet Beijing Time shows a sudden tidal wave overwhelming dozens of swimmers, including screaming children and families, in a large pool at the theme park.
Park officials dismissed reports that the worker operating the machine was intoxicated, according to the Beijing Time news outlet.
“Online rumours say that a worker wrongly operated the controls, but in reality, it was a problem with the equipment,” one employee was quoted as saying.
“The park closed for a day for repairs, but the investigation is over and the park will open as usual tomorrow.”
In May, two people were killed and 12 others injured after they fell off a water slide at a children’s theme park in Sichuan province in southwest China.
