44 More Deaths Due to Covid-19, 305 New Cases in Delhi; Positivity Rate 0.41%

Delhi recorded 44 more Covid-19 deaths and 305 new cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, according to the health bulletin released here. Nearly 560 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours as the the recoveries again outnumbered fresh infections.

After the second wave of coronavirus weakened, the Delhi government started the unlock process, allowing markets to open from Monday on an odd-even basis along with malls. Delhi Metro also started operations with 50 per cent capacity. Forty-four more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,748, the latest bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stands at 1.73 per cent.

A total of 75,133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 53,266 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The national capital had recorded 337 fresh infections and 36 fatalities with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent on Wednesday. According to the health bulletin released on Tuesday, the single-day infection tally stood at 316 with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities.

Delhi had reported 231 cases, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities stood at 36. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent. Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count were spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data. However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last few days.

Out of 24,126 beds in hospitals, 21,806 are vacant. The number of active cases stands at 4,212, down from 4,511 a day ago. Nearly 1,369 patients are in home isolation, a decline from Wednesday's figure of 1,795, the bulletin on Thursday said. The cumulative cases stand at 14,30,433, and over 14.01 lakh people have recovered from the infection till now, it said. As many as 48,022 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 22,485 who were administered the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated. As many as 58,29,167 people have been inoculated till now, including 13,63,163 who have been administered both the doses.

