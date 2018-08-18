English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
44 Notorious Criminals to be Moved Out of Patna Jail Over Reports of Operation from Behind Bars
The shifting order was issued by Central Range Deputy Inspector General of police Rajesh Kumar following a report that these criminals continue to operate from behind the bars.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Patna: The Bihar police on Saturday ordered shifting of 44 notorious criminals- facing charges of serious offences like murder, kidnapping, extortion etc.- from Patna to other central jails of the state.
The shifting order was issued by Central Range Deputy Inspector General of police Rajesh Kumar following a report that these criminals continue to operate from behind the bars.
"Several notorious criminals, who are lodged in different jails of Patna, are getting crimes committed from behind the bars. These criminals were operating through either mobile phones or meeting some other persons in jail for getting their work (crimes) done," the DIG order said.
Even FIRs have been lodged against many of them for carrying out their activities from the jail, the DIG mentioned in the order.
The order addressed to Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police asked to shift them to other central jails located at Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Buxar.
The decision followed a report submitted by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Operations), who identified and prepared a list of 44 such criminals after visiting various jails of Patna such as- Beur, Phulwarisharif, Masaurhi, Danapur and Barh.
The ASP was given the task by the DIG.
Some of the notorious criminals who figure in the list included- Bindu Singh, Ajay Kanu alias Ajay Kumar alias Chandra Prakash, Reet Lal Yadav, Durgesh Sharma, Ranjit alias Kalia, Kundan Singh, all of whom are currently lodged in Beur central jail in the state capital.
Ajay Kanu is a high ranking naxalite while history-sheeter Bindu Singh is named in a number of cases of
murder, kidnapping the loot. Singh was put behind the bars in connection with murder of school student Aditya Sachdeva in Gaya by his son Rocky Yadav last year.
The DIG instructed to keep them in a separate "cell" under round-the-clock watch of CCTV.
There should be a mechanism for daily physical verification of these criminals to ensure that they do not use mobile phones for criminal activities, Kumar said.
The trial of these notorious criminals should be conducted through video-conferencing, the DIG said.
Also Watch
The shifting order was issued by Central Range Deputy Inspector General of police Rajesh Kumar following a report that these criminals continue to operate from behind the bars.
"Several notorious criminals, who are lodged in different jails of Patna, are getting crimes committed from behind the bars. These criminals were operating through either mobile phones or meeting some other persons in jail for getting their work (crimes) done," the DIG order said.
Even FIRs have been lodged against many of them for carrying out their activities from the jail, the DIG mentioned in the order.
The order addressed to Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police asked to shift them to other central jails located at Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Buxar.
The decision followed a report submitted by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Operations), who identified and prepared a list of 44 such criminals after visiting various jails of Patna such as- Beur, Phulwarisharif, Masaurhi, Danapur and Barh.
The ASP was given the task by the DIG.
Some of the notorious criminals who figure in the list included- Bindu Singh, Ajay Kanu alias Ajay Kumar alias Chandra Prakash, Reet Lal Yadav, Durgesh Sharma, Ranjit alias Kalia, Kundan Singh, all of whom are currently lodged in Beur central jail in the state capital.
Ajay Kanu is a high ranking naxalite while history-sheeter Bindu Singh is named in a number of cases of
murder, kidnapping the loot. Singh was put behind the bars in connection with murder of school student Aditya Sachdeva in Gaya by his son Rocky Yadav last year.
The DIG instructed to keep them in a separate "cell" under round-the-clock watch of CCTV.
There should be a mechanism for daily physical verification of these criminals to ensure that they do not use mobile phones for criminal activities, Kumar said.
The trial of these notorious criminals should be conducted through video-conferencing, the DIG said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Atalji Used To Call Me Kalicharan: Shatrughan Sinha on His Relationship with Late PM
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala Flood Relief
- Kerala Floods: Google, Facebook, Truecaller and Qkopy Pitch in With New Features
- Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2: Both the Films See a Major Dip in the Business
- Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Takes Baba Ramdev For a Ride On a Ducati - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...