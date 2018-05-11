English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
44-year-old Russian National Dies in Delhi Police Custody
The police said that they received a PCR call about a foreigner allegedly pelting stones at locals near Jakhira flyover in North Delhi. According to local reports, the man got aggressive when the locals tried to contain him.
Image for representational Purposes only (File Photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: A 44-year-old Russian national died while in police custody on May 9 in North Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Sergey Erin, a 44-year-old Moscow resident.
The police said that they received a PCR call about a foreigner allegedly pelting stones at locals near Jakhira flyover in North Delhi. According to local reports, the man got aggressive when the locals tried to contain him. In fact, when the PCR team reached the stop they found him resisting the locals.
The man also resisted when the police tried to control him and take him to the police station when he allegedly got aggressive again. He was finally overpowered by the police and taken to Sarai Rohilla police station.
In the meantime, he started banging his head in the van and inflicted injury on himself after which he was taken for a medical assessment. According to a senior official, the police team that arrested the foreigner informed the Russian Embassy about the incident.
Inquiries into the deceased's identity and whereabouts revealed that the Russian national was staying illegally in India. He had come to India on a tourist visa which had expired, said a senior police officer. He came to India in January 2017 and his VISA expired in July 2017.
The police team took him for the deportation formality in RK Puram. His photos were clicked while he was sitting inside the police van.
He suddenly went unconscious. He was rushed to AIIMS where the doctors declared him dead. Prima facie, it appears he died of heart attack.
As per the standard operating procedure, a magistrate inquiry has been initiated. Cops are also looking into the CCTV footages to find out if he was attacked.
Also Watch
The police said that they received a PCR call about a foreigner allegedly pelting stones at locals near Jakhira flyover in North Delhi. According to local reports, the man got aggressive when the locals tried to contain him. In fact, when the PCR team reached the stop they found him resisting the locals.
The man also resisted when the police tried to control him and take him to the police station when he allegedly got aggressive again. He was finally overpowered by the police and taken to Sarai Rohilla police station.
In the meantime, he started banging his head in the van and inflicted injury on himself after which he was taken for a medical assessment. According to a senior official, the police team that arrested the foreigner informed the Russian Embassy about the incident.
Inquiries into the deceased's identity and whereabouts revealed that the Russian national was staying illegally in India. He had come to India on a tourist visa which had expired, said a senior police officer. He came to India in January 2017 and his VISA expired in July 2017.
The police team took him for the deportation formality in RK Puram. His photos were clicked while he was sitting inside the police van.
He suddenly went unconscious. He was rushed to AIIMS where the doctors declared him dead. Prima facie, it appears he died of heart attack.
As per the standard operating procedure, a magistrate inquiry has been initiated. Cops are also looking into the CCTV footages to find out if he was attacked.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- Hope Aur Hum Movie Review: The Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place But That's Not Enough
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500