44-year-old Russian National Dies in Delhi Police Custody

A 44-year-old Russian national died while in police custody on May 9 in North Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Sergey Erin, a 44-year-old Moscow resident.The police said that they received a PCR call about a foreigner allegedly pelting stones at locals near Jakhira flyover in North Delhi. According to local reports, the man got aggressive when the locals tried to contain him. In fact, when the PCR team reached the stop they found him resisting the locals.The man also resisted when the police tried to control him and take him to the police station when he allegedly got aggressive again. He was finally overpowered by the police and taken to Sarai Rohilla police station.In the meantime, he started banging his head in the van and inflicted injury on himself after which he was taken for a medical assessment. According to a senior official, the police team that arrested the foreigner informed the Russian Embassy about the incident.Inquiries into the deceased's identity and whereabouts revealed that the Russian national was staying illegally in India. He had come to India on a tourist visa which had expired, said a senior police officer. He came to India in January 2017 and his VISA expired in July 2017.The police team took him for the deportation formality in RK Puram. His photos were clicked while he was sitting inside the police van.He suddenly went unconscious. He was rushed to AIIMS where the doctors declared him dead. Prima facie, it appears he died of heart attack.As per the standard operating procedure, a magistrate inquiry has been initiated. Cops are also looking into the CCTV footages to find out if he was attacked.