44-yr-old British Woman Molested in Mumbai Club; Accused Arrested

Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 44-year-old British woman at a club in suburban Bandra, an official said on Friday. The woman, who works in the British Deputy High Commission here, had gone to the club Tuesday evening with her husband, who also works in the same office, and some friends, the official said “When the woman went to the washroom around 11.30 pm, the 35-year-old accused molested her. She returned to her table and narrated the incident to her husband and friends, following which they caught hold of him," the official said.

The accused, identified as Ghanshyam Lalchand Yadav, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), he said. He is an MBA graduate and a professional, the official said.

