4,400-plus Million Litres of Rainwater Pumped into Sea in Mumbai on July 17

During the incessant rains which started from the night of July 17, the rain water in Mumbai was drawn and dumped into the sea by the Municipal Corporation’s Udanchan Kendra. During this approximately 10-hour period, 442.35 crore litres (4423.50 million litres) of water has been pumped into the sea, which has greatly helped in the drainage of rain water in Mumbai, said P Velarasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).

A total of 43 large capacity pumps are functioning in these six lifting centres located at Hajiali, Lovegrove (Worli), Cleveland Port (Worli village), Britannia (Ray Road), Irla (Juhu) and Gazdharbandh (Santacruz West) for drainage of rain water falling in the BMC area.

Each of these pumps can drain 6,000 litres of water per second, which means the maximum pumping capacity of 43 pumps in 6 Udhanchan Kendras is 2 lakh 58 thousand litres per second.

As much as 442.35 crore litres (4423.50 million litres) of water was pumped by the six Udhanchan Kendras from 11 pm on July 17 till 9 am on July 18. Under this, 74.56 crore litres (745.56 million litres) through Hajiali Udhanchan Kendra, 102.98 crore litres (1029.78 million litres) through Lovegrove Udhanchan Kendra, 68.94 crore litres (689.40 million litres) through Cleveland Udhanchan Kendra, The Britannia Udhanchan Kendra received 41.79 crore litres (417.96) million litres, the Irla Udhanchan Centre received 95.73 crore litres (957.24 million litres) and the Gazdarbandh Udhanchan Kendra received 58.36 crore litres (583.56 million litres). The water has been drained through this Udanchan Kendra, said P Velarasu.

