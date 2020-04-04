445 Coronavirus Cases in Delhi, May Rise Further, Says CM Kejriwal
There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz.
Nizamuddin area in Delhi has turned into a new hotspot after a number of people who attended the Jamaat's gathering tested positive for coronavirus. The Jaunpur administration has quarantined about 50 people who attended a Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and returned to the district recently.
New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases stood at 445 in Delhi but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, he said.
All of around 2,300 people evacuated from Markaz will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days when the number of patients may spike, he said.
He said among six persons who died in Delhi due to coronavirus, five were above 60 years of age and also had one or other serious ailment.
Kejriwal said there was shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses. The Centre has yet to provide PPEs to Delhi, Kejriwal said.
