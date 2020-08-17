4,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In a Day Push Uttar Pradesh's Tally to 1,54,418

As many as 4,454 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 58 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the state’s total tally to 1,54,418. Of which, 51,537 are active cases, 2,449 fatalities and a total of 24,686 people are in home quarantine.

So far, the total number of recoveries have also crossed one lakh mark and have reached 1,00,432. “91,904 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and overall 37,86,633 samples have been tested in the state so far. The fatality rate of COVID19 patients in the state has also dipped to 1.58%,” said Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad during a media briefing.

Of the fresh positive coronavirus cases, 814 cases were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by Kanpur with 397 cases, Gorakhpur with 385 cases, Varanasi with 215 cases, Prayagraj with 138 cases, Bareilly with 155 cases and Ghaziabad with 121 cases.

In order to boost testing in the state, the government has decided to start three new laboratories. “In the month of July laboratories were set up in several district hospitals including Lucknow, Mirzapur, Gonda, Bareilly and Varanasi. In the month of August RT PCR tests started in laboratories set up in Ghaziabad and now soon RT PCR testing will start in Azamgarh, Pratapgarh and Ballia also as the approval for these has been given by ICMR,” said Amit Mohan Prasad.

The state government is purchasing high flow cannula machines which can be used as an alternative to ventilators, and is ensuring that Remdesivir medicine is given free of cost to the patients admitted in government hospitals, Prasad added.