45 Children, Including 3 Girls, Rescued from Factories after Raid in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area
The rescued children have been sent to Mukti Aashram after medical examination and further investigation is under way, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.
(Image for Representation)
New Delhi: Forty-five child labours, including three girls, were rescued from 14 factories in series of raids in Wazirpur Industrial Area of northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The children were rescued in a joint operation conducted by Delhi police along with officials of Delhi government's labour Department and activists of Bachpan Bachao Aandolan, they said.
The raids were led by the Saraswati Vihar's sub divisional magistrate, they added.
The rescued children have been sent to Mukti Aashram after medical examination and further investigation is under way, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.
A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station, but no arrest has been made so far, said Arya.
The children statements are presently being recorded before magistrate and their age verification has been taken up, said the officer, adding the case is being probed further.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Unveiled: Here's All You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C at Rs 6499 Lands Ahead of Peak Pollution Season
- Google Pixel 4 Project Soli Radar is Why The Phone is Not Coming to India
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launched in India: Specs, Price and More