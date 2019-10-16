Take the pledge to vote

45 Children, Including 3 Girls, Rescued from Factories after Raid in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area

The rescued children have been sent to Mukti Aashram after medical examination and further investigation is under way, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
45 Children, Including 3 Girls, Rescued from Factories after Raid in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area
New Delhi: Forty-five child labours, including three girls, were rescued from 14 factories in series of raids in Wazirpur Industrial Area of northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The children were rescued in a joint operation conducted by Delhi police along with officials of Delhi government's labour Department and activists of Bachpan Bachao Aandolan, they said.

The raids were led by the Saraswati Vihar's sub divisional magistrate, they added.

The rescued children have been sent to Mukti Aashram after medical examination and further investigation is under way, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

A case has been registered at Ashok Vihar police station, but no arrest has been made so far, said Arya.

The children statements are presently being recorded before magistrate and their age verification has been taken up, said the officer, adding the case is being probed further.

