45 Cows Seized by BSF from Cattle Smugglers Die in Private Shelter in Tripura

Agartala: At least 45 cows, seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) while being smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh, died in a private cow shelter in a Tripura district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deaths took place during last three days starting Sunday, they said.

Altogether 159 cows, which were kept in a cattle shelter (gaushala) at Devipur in Sipahijala district, about 26 km from capital Agartala, have died since May 14 last, the officials said.

The cow shelter was constructed by a Delhi-based NGO on May 14 last year following an agreement with the Tripura government for housing the animals seized by the BSF personnel from cattle smugglers, said Joshine Antony, in-charge of the gaushala.