45 Cows Seized by BSF from Cattle Smugglers Die in Private Shelter in Tripura
Officials said that a total of 159 cows, which were kept in the cattle shelter at Devipur in Sipahijala district, about 26 km from capital Agartala, have died since May 14.
Image for representation only. (Getty Images)
Agartala: At least 45 cows, seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) while being smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh, died in a private cow shelter in a Tripura district, officials said on Tuesday.
The deaths took place during last three days starting Sunday, they said.
Altogether 159 cows, which were kept in a cattle shelter (gaushala) at Devipur in Sipahijala district, about 26 km from capital Agartala, have died since May 14 last, the officials said.
The cow shelter was constructed by a Delhi-based NGO on May 14 last year following an agreement with the Tripura government for housing the animals seized by the BSF personnel from cattle smugglers, said Joshine Antony, in-charge of the gaushala.
