45-Day-Old Covid-19 Positive Baby Stages Full Recovery, Discharged From Hospital

State Health Minister E Rajender expressed happiness over the baby being discharged after recovery.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 10:52 PM IST
45-Day-Old Covid-19 Positive Baby Stages Full Recovery, Discharged From Hospital
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

Hyderabad: A 45-day-old baby boy, who tested positive for COVID-19 when he was 20-days-old, was discharged from a state-run hospital here on Wednesday after his full recovery.

The baby from Mahabubnagar, who contracted the infection from his father, was 20-days-old at the time of admission (on April 4), a COVID-19 bulletin said. He was discharged after being cured, it said. The baby, probably the youngest to contract the infection in the country, was treated at the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city.

State Health Minister E Rajender expressed happiness over the baby being discharged after recovery. An official release said 35 people were discharged today and 13 of them were children.

Those who were discharged thanked the doctors and medical personnel of the hospital and the minister has lauded the doctors and other medical staff for their efforts, it said.

Among those undergoing treatment at the hospital,10 are being treated in the ICU.



