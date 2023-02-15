CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

45 Godowns in Thane Destroyed in Fire; No Casualty

PTI

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 14:52 IST

Thane, India

Photo for representation.

Forty five godowns where paper, plastic and other scrap items were stored were destroyed in a fire which broke out in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 3.40 pm on Tuesday in Uttar Shiv village in Shil Phata area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Around 10 fire engines from Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by about 8.30 am on Wednesday, CIDCO fire officer Pravin Bodke said.

Cooling operations were underway at the site, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
