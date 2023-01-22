45 Hindu Devotees from Pakistan Visit Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri

In one of its kind experience, several Hindu devotees from Pakistan paid obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Srimandir in Odisha’s Puri on Sunday.

As many as 45 devotees, including women, children and elderly persons, from Pakistan’s Karachi, visited the holy shrine to have the ‘darshan’ of the deities. As a part of the protocol, their passports were examined before entry.

These devotees started their journey from Karachi on January 11 and visited various eminent holy shrines in India before reaching Puri.

Talking about their experience, one of the devotees said paying obeisance to Lord Jagannath was a ‘divine experience’ for them.

“The darshan gave us a divine feeling. The experience was indescribable. Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is being held in Karachi every year since 2009. The year 2022 marked the 14th Rath Yatra in Karachi. After waiting for 14 long years, we finally had the darshan of the deities. We thank the governments of India and Pakistan for this opportunity,” the devotee said.

