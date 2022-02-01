45 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga In Prayagraj On Mauni Amawasya

Prayagraj, Jan 31: Over 45 lakh devotees were estimated to have taken holy dips in the Ganga river here in Paryagraj on Monday on the occasion of Mauni Amawasya amid the ongoing fair on the river bank. The fair authorities on Monday said the number of devotees taking dips in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers here on Tuesday is expected to cross one crore. The Mauni Amawasya, falling on the moonless day of the Magh month under the Hindu calendar, is considered a pious day with devotees taking dips in the Ganga amid the month-long fair on river banks in Prayagraj. As per the Hindu calendar, this day falls on two days — on January 31 and February 1 — this year.

Fair authorities said the people had begun arriving at the fair site since Sunday itself. They said the fair is being held amid strict observance of the Covid protocol and a total of 214 people were challaned for violating it.

The officials also said the fair is being held amid various security and safety measures including gthe deployment of policemen and the state disaster management personnel besides divers to avert any untoward incident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra too had visited the fair site on Sunday to take stock of the safety and security arrangements here, they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.