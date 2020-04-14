Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

45 New Covid-19 Cases in Gujarat; State Tally Climbs to 617

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 617 as 45 more people tested positive for the disease, the state health department said on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
45 New Covid-19 Cases in Gujarat; State Tally Climbs to 617
A paramedic uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a man on a road during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 617 as 45 more people tested positive for the disease, the state health department said on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 31 were reported from Ahmedabad, nine from Surat, two from Mehsana, and one each from Bhavnagar, Dahod and Gandhinagar, it said.

A 20-year-old patient was also discharged from a hospital in Ahmemdabad, taking the total number of those who

recovered to 55. The state has so far reported 26 deaths due to coronavirus.

Ahmedabad has till now reported 351 COVID-19 cases and13 deaths, while Vadodara has reported 107 cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,356,529

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,929,121

    +5,273

  • Cured/Discharged

    452,494

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,754

    +136
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres