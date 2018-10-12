45 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Goa

Students of two schools in Mapusa town of Goa suffered suspected food poisoning after eating mid-day meals Friday morning, government officials said.Forty-five students from Janta School and Ganesh Vidya Mandir complained of uneasiness after having their mid-day meals.All of them were discharged and allowed to go home after treatment.Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Vishwajit Rane said a team of FDA officials was sent to the two schools who inspected the kitchens of the two women self-help group which supply the mid-day meals."Mid-day meals at Janata School was supplied by Shri Ram Self Help Group," he said, adding that of 438 students who had had the meals, 38 were affected.The self help group could not produce the licence from the FDA and was asked to stop operations, the minister said.The food at Ganesh Vidya Mandir was supplied by Rashtroli Mahila Mandal. At this school, seven out of 350 students were affected."Several deficiencies were found in the kitchen of this self help group. It was asked to comply with FDA's directions," he said