English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
45 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal in Goa
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Vishwajit Rane said a team of FDA officials was sent to the two schools who inspected the kitchens of the two women self-help group which supply the mid-day meals.
Representative image.
Loading...
Panaji: Students of two schools in Mapusa town of Goa suffered suspected food poisoning after eating mid-day meals Friday morning, government officials said.
Forty-five students from Janta School and Ganesh Vidya Mandir complained of uneasiness after having their mid-day meals.
All of them were discharged and allowed to go home after treatment.
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Vishwajit Rane said a team of FDA officials was sent to the two schools who inspected the kitchens of the two women self-help group which supply the mid-day meals.
"Mid-day meals at Janata School was supplied by Shri Ram Self Help Group," he said, adding that of 438 students who had had the meals, 38 were affected.
The self help group could not produce the licence from the FDA and was asked to stop operations, the minister said.
The food at Ganesh Vidya Mandir was supplied by Rashtroli Mahila Mandal. At this school, seven out of 350 students were affected.
"Several deficiencies were found in the kitchen of this self help group. It was asked to comply with FDA's directions," he said
Forty-five students from Janta School and Ganesh Vidya Mandir complained of uneasiness after having their mid-day meals.
All of them were discharged and allowed to go home after treatment.
Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Vishwajit Rane said a team of FDA officials was sent to the two schools who inspected the kitchens of the two women self-help group which supply the mid-day meals.
"Mid-day meals at Janata School was supplied by Shri Ram Self Help Group," he said, adding that of 438 students who had had the meals, 38 were affected.
The self help group could not produce the licence from the FDA and was asked to stop operations, the minister said.
The food at Ganesh Vidya Mandir was supplied by Rashtroli Mahila Mandal. At this school, seven out of 350 students were affected.
"Several deficiencies were found in the kitchen of this self help group. It was asked to comply with FDA's directions," he said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Don't Know How Shah Rukh Could Work With Him, Says Actress Allegedly Raped by Karim Morani
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...