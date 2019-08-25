Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

45-year-old Businessman Shot Dead in Front of Minor Son in South Delhi

Police said that the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary where the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 45-year-old businessman was shot dead in front of his minor son by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Fazlu Rehman, a native of UP and resident of Govindpuri who was shot dead in Amar Colony area.

Police said that the incident took place around 10:45 p.m. on Friday when he was returning from his sister's house in Kalindi Kunj after a dinner hosted by her.

Family members of the victim stated that his six-year-old son and relative Yameen were on a scooty and had stopped at a market.

"He was talking on the phone and had asked Yameen to go to the shop while his son waited. All of a sudden, two men wearing helmets came and fired on Fazlu and fled," said his relative.

Police said that the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary where the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

Police said they have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and begun a probe.

"It appears to be a case of personal enmity but it is being investigated from all angles," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
