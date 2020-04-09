45-Year-Old Dialysis Patient in Delhi Tests COVID-19 Positive, Nurse Suspected of Infecting Him

New Delhi: A 45-year-old bed-ridden kidney patient on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after he went for dialysis at Moolchand Hospital in Delhi. A nurse from the same hospital has also been tested positive, who is suspected of infecting the patient.

The incident came to light on Wednesday around 11 PM when the local RWA of Lajpat Nagar informed police that a person of his area has tested positive. His test was conducted at Dr Lal Path Labs.

The patient used to get his dialysis from the said hospital regularly.

During the verification, it was found that the patient came for dialysis on March 31 and the on April 2. His next dialysis session was due on April 4 but he did not visit the hospital as the dialysis department was closed.

"It was found that one nurse posted with the Dialysis Department tested positive after her test reports from a private lab came," police said.

The nurse stayed at the hostel in the hospital. She was kept in the isolation ward since April 4. The police informed the chief district medical officer, who was already aware of the situation.

The nurse has been shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The police have asked the Chief Medial Officer of the hospital to provide a list of contacts of the nurse and have also asked to keep them in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the kidney patient has also been shifted to a hospital for further treatment. His family members have been asked to be home quarantined till their medical check-up is done and a proper briefing on necessary directions is given to them.

The senior district police officer asked the staff to keep vigil over these people and to ensure they are home quarantined till further orders. The police have also informed SDM Defence Colony about the incident.​

