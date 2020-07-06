45-year-old Dies after Falling from 2nd Floor While Coming Out of a Lift in UP Factory

A 45-year-old man died after he fell from the second floor while coming out of a lift in Sarojini Nagar locality here on Sunday night.

"The deceased Gokul and his supervisor Akash went to the third floor of the factory for some work. They got into the lift on their way back. When they reached the second floor, the lift stopped due to a technical snag. Gokul opened the channel gate of the lift to come out. However, he lost control and fell down on the ground from a height of around 30 feet. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot," said Anand Shahi, the SHO of Sarojini Nagar.

According to the police, the deceased Gokul Gupta was a native of Unnao and worked in a gutkha factory in Nadarganj industrial area. He lived with his family in the same locality.

Shahi said that body has been sent for post mortem examination and a probe is underway, on the basis of which a case would be registered.

Later, workers also protested and demanded compensation for Gokul's family.