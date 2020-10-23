News18 Logo

india

1-MIN READ

45-Year-Old, Out on Bail, Dies by Suicide at His House UP's Banda District

Representative image.

Representative image.

Saurabh Shukla (45) was a declared history-sheeter. Shukla's wife, Rani, told police that he needed money to fight his case and wanted to sell a property over which there was a dispute.

Banda: A 45-year-old man, who was out on bail, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Mahuta village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday. Saurabh Shukla (45), who was named in 10 cases, including kidnapping, was lodged at the Chitrakoot Jail and had got bail last week, Station House Officer, Attara, Akhilesh Mishra said.

His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Thursday, the officer said, adding that he got bail in a kidnapping case.

Shukla was a declared history-sheeter, Mishra said. Shukla's wife, Rani, told police that he needed money to fight his case and wanted to sell a property over which there was a dispute.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).


