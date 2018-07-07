GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

45-year-old Gurgaon Bizman Held for Raping Daughter's Friend

The victim had gone for a night stay at her friend's place, where the accused offered her some drinks and later raped her in his bedroom, said police.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
45-year-old Gurgaon Bizman Held for Raping Daughter's Friend
Picture for representation.
Gurgaon: 45-year-old city-based businessman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter's friend, who had come to his place for a sleepover, the police said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the victim (18) had gone for a night stay at her friend's place, where the accused offered her some drinks and later raped her in his bedroom, the police said.

The victim had been invited over by the accused's daughter, who studies abroad and had come home during her vacation, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"The victim approached a women police station on Friday and registered a complaint of rape against the accused," he said.

Bokan added that the accused businessman was arrested within hours of registration of the case and that he had admitted to his crime.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
