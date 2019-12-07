Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

45-year-old Hyderabad Man Gets 6-years Imprisonment for Sexually Abusing Daughter

A complaint was lodged in 2017 by the girl in which she said her father, in a drunken condition, used to misbehave with her and inappropriately touch her inappropriately for three-long years.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
45-year-old Hyderabad Man Gets 6-years Imprisonment for Sexually Abusing Daughter
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man was on Saturday sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 1,000 by a Fast Track Court here for sexually abusing his 15-year-old daughter.

According to police, a complaint was lodged in 2017 by the girl in which she said her father, in a drunken condition, used to misbehave with her and inappropriately touch her inappropriately for three-long years.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested, the police said.

The Special Sessions Court judge found the accused guilty under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to RI and imposed the fine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram