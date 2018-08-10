45-year-old Man Ends Life, 'Suicide Note' Mentions Debt, Maratha Quota

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in the early hours on Friday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, with police claiming that a note found from his house mentioned debts and a lack of reservation for the Maratha community as the reasons behind the act.Karbhari Shelke was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in the Vijaynagar area of the Garkheda locality, a Pundliknagar police official said.He added that a purported suicide note mentioned that Shelke took the decision to end his life as he had run up debts and also because the Maratha community was not being given reservation in government jobs and education.Shelke also requested that after his death, his son be provided reservation, the official said, quoting from the note.A crowd gathered at Shelke's house in the morning once the news about his death spread and several of them indulged in sloganeering, the official said.He added that a case of suicide was lodged at the Pundliknagar police station and a probe to ascertain the reason behind the act was underway.Shelke's death comes a day after Maratha outfits observed a statewide bandh, which resulted in sporadic incidents of arson, stone-pelting, road blockades and vandalism of public and private property in several areas.The community, accounting for about 30 per cent of the state's population, has been demanding a 16-per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.