English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
45-year-old Man Ends Life, 'Suicide Note' Mentions Debt, Maratha Quota
Karbhari Shelke was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in the Vijaynagar area of the Garkheda locality, a Pundliknagar police official said.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Aurangabad: A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in the early hours on Friday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, with police claiming that a note found from his house mentioned debts and a lack of reservation for the Maratha community as the reasons behind the act.
Karbhari Shelke was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in the Vijaynagar area of the Garkheda locality, a Pundliknagar police official said.
He added that a purported suicide note mentioned that Shelke took the decision to end his life as he had run up debts and also because the Maratha community was not being given reservation in government jobs and education.
Shelke also requested that after his death, his son be provided reservation, the official said, quoting from the note.
A crowd gathered at Shelke's house in the morning once the news about his death spread and several of them indulged in sloganeering, the official said.
He added that a case of suicide was lodged at the Pundliknagar police station and a probe to ascertain the reason behind the act was underway.
Shelke's death comes a day after Maratha outfits observed a statewide bandh, which resulted in sporadic incidents of arson, stone-pelting, road blockades and vandalism of public and private property in several areas.
The community, accounting for about 30 per cent of the state's population, has been demanding a 16-per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.
Also Watch
Karbhari Shelke was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in the Vijaynagar area of the Garkheda locality, a Pundliknagar police official said.
He added that a purported suicide note mentioned that Shelke took the decision to end his life as he had run up debts and also because the Maratha community was not being given reservation in government jobs and education.
Shelke also requested that after his death, his son be provided reservation, the official said, quoting from the note.
A crowd gathered at Shelke's house in the morning once the news about his death spread and several of them indulged in sloganeering, the official said.
He added that a case of suicide was lodged at the Pundliknagar police station and a probe to ascertain the reason behind the act was underway.
Shelke's death comes a day after Maratha outfits observed a statewide bandh, which resulted in sporadic incidents of arson, stone-pelting, road blockades and vandalism of public and private property in several areas.
The community, accounting for about 30 per cent of the state's population, has been demanding a 16-per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Gal Gadot Praises 5-Year-Old Boy Whose Mother Feared He Will Get Hate for Buying 'Wonder Woman' School Bag
- Asian Games: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Named India's Flag Bearer for Opening Ceremony
- Android 9 Pie Review: Artificially Intelligent And More Secure
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...