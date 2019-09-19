45-year-old Man Succumbs to Dengue Fever in Mangaluru Hospital

A patient suffering from suspected dengue died at a private hopsital in Mangaluru's Deralakatte. Forty-five-year-old Vital Achari, a resident of Pajeeru in the city's outskirts, was undergoing treatment for the past few days for dengue.

Nearly a dozen people have succumbed due to dengue or suspected dengue in the district this year alone.

A total of 1,027 suspected dengue cases have been reported in the district since January of 2019, the Times of India reported.

While many have perished to dengue in the district, only two cases have been confirmed by the health and family welfare department as dengue cases.

Speaking to TOI, district health and family welfare officer Dr Ramakrishna Rao siad that hospitals in the district have been providing treatment for all patients, and tests have been conducted based on the requirement.

Regarding the deaths, he further added that they confirm the cause through a district level audit and they have sent samples of six cases to the state government.

The DHO further added that out of the six cases, one two — that of Nagesh Padu, a video journalist and Veena Nayak from Kadaba, are confirmed as due to dengue.

All the other remaining suspected cases saw deaths due to various other health complications including diabetes, kidney failure and other ailments, he further added.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes severe flu-like illness and sometimes leads to the potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. The dengue virus comprises four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4) which belong to the genus Flavivirus, family Flaviviridae. Dengue symptoms include sudden, high fever; severe headaches; pain behind the eyes; severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea; puking; skin rash which appears a day or two after fever and mild bleeding.

However, this is not the first dengue-related death in the district. Back on September 15, a person called Harshith Gatti, a 23-year-old from Bhatnagara in Thokkottu, had died of suspected dengue and leptospirosis at a medical college hospital in Deralakatte on September 15. Prashanth Saralaya, a businessman and a resident of Paramogaru in Bantwal taluk too lost his life to suspected dengue on September 13.

