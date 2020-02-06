Take the pledge to vote

45-year-old Foreigner Raped in Kerala Hotel, Two Arrested

The woman from Thailand had been a Facebook friend of Insaf for the last seven months after she enrolled her child in a school in Malappuram district.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 6, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
45-year-old Foreigner Raped in Kerala Hotel, Two Arrested
Activists and protesters shout during a demonstration against what they claimed is the expensive cost of the papal visit and also the tolerance of the Catholic church on priests who rape and commit pedophiliac acts. (Image: Reuters)

Kochi: Two men were arrested by the Eranakulam police on Thursday for allegedly raping a 46-year-old Thai national.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Insaf and Ansaruddin and have been charged under section 376 (relating to rape) of the IPC after recording the statement of the victim.

Both the accused hail from Ernakulam and will be produced before the court on Thursday.

The woman from Thailand had been a Facebook friend of Insaf for the last seven months after she enrolled her child in a school in Malappuram district.

The woman who came from Bangkok recently to visit her child and was staying in a hotel here.

When Insaf came to meet the woman, he was accompanied by his friend Ansaruddin and both allegedly raped the woman at the hotel room, police said.

All formalities including medical examination of the woman were completed, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

