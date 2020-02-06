45-year-old Foreigner Raped in Kerala Hotel, Two Arrested
The woman from Thailand had been a Facebook friend of Insaf for the last seven months after she enrolled her child in a school in Malappuram district.
Kochi: Two men were arrested by the Eranakulam police on Thursday for allegedly raping a 46-year-old Thai national.
The accused have been identified as Mohammed Insaf and Ansaruddin and have been charged under section 376 (relating to rape) of the IPC after recording the statement of the victim.
Both the accused hail from Ernakulam and will be produced before the court on Thursday.
The woman who came from Bangkok recently to visit her child and was staying in a hotel here.
When Insaf came to meet the woman, he was accompanied by his friend Ansaruddin and both allegedly raped the woman at the hotel room, police said.
All formalities including medical examination of the woman were completed, police said.
(With PTI inputs)
