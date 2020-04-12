45-year-old Woman Dies of COVID-19; Toll Goes to 11 in Tamil Nadu
A 45-year-old woman has died of coronavirus at a hospital here, taking the toll in the state to 11, the health department said on Sunday.
She was admitted to the Omandurar Government Medical college hospital here on April 5 and tested positive for the
coronavirus.
"The woman passed away at 7.30 PM on April 11 as her difficulty in breathing intensified", the bulletin said. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 969 positive cases.
