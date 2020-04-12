Take the pledge to vote

45-year-old Woman Dies of COVID-19; Toll Goes to 11 in Tamil Nadu

A 45-year-old woman has died of coronavirus at a hospital here, taking the toll in the state to 11, the health department said on Sunday.

News18

April 12, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Chennai: A 45-year-old woman has died of coronavirus at a hospital here, taking the toll in the state to 11, the health department said on Sunday.

She was admitted to the Omandurar Government Medical college hospital here on April 5 and tested positive for the

coronavirus.

"The woman passed away at 7.30 PM on April 11 as her difficulty in breathing intensified", the bulletin said. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 969 positive cases.

