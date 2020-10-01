INDIA

45-year-old Woman Raped in Tripura's Sipahijala District, Say Police

News18 Creative by Mir Suhail

The woman was returning home from a relative's place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28-year-old man and allegedly raped, said Sukanta Bhattacharya,the officer in-charge of Melagarh police station.

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripura's Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday. The woman was returning home from a relative's place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28-year-old man and allegedly raped, said Sukanta Bhattacharya, the officer in-charge of Melagarh police station.

The man also tried to kill her by strangulation but she could manage to escape, he said. The accused has been arrested, police said.

A mob ransacked the accused's house after they got to know about the incident. The woman is admitted in a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, police said.

"We are investigating the case," Bhattacharya said.

