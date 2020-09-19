45-yr-old Woman Raped In Rajasthan's Alwar; 5 Apprehended

Jaipur: A 45-year old woman was allegedly raped in front of her nephew who was also forced to sexually assault her in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Saturday. The accused also shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media following which an FIR was registered, they said.

Of the six people named in the FIR, police have apprehended five. Two of them are minors who have been taken into custody, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Singh said. Those arrested have been identified as Aasam, alias Ghunta, (35), the main accused; Sahud (19) and Waris (25). The search for the sixth accused, Imran, is on, police said.

SP Bhiwadi Ram Moorty inspected the spot of the alleged crime on Saturday and interrogated the accused. The incident occurred in a hilly area close to the Rajasthan-Haryana border under the Tijara Police Station in Bhiwadi on September 14 when the woman, along with her 25-year-old nephew, was returning home after giving some money to her relative at a nearby village.

The accused caught hold of them near the hills while one of them, identified as Aasam, raped the woman, others molested her. The accused also tied the hands of her nephew and later forced him to sexually assault the woman.

They also shot a video clip of the incident and threatened to circulate it on social media if they informed anyone about the incident,” the DSP said. “Initially, the victims kept quiet but when the accused circulated the video clip, their relatives came to know about it and a police case was registered on September 17, the DSP said.

The SP has directed a police team to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet in the case as soon as possible, Singh said. He said efforts were being made to identify all those who forwarded the video and action against them will be taken under the IT Act.

A similar incident had taken place in April last year in the Thanagazi area of the district when a woman was gangraped in front of her husband. The couple had kept quiet initially but registered a case after the accused circulated a video clip of the crime on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor